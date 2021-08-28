Northfield

Historic Archer House to be razed

The historic Archer House, a landmark in Northfield since 1877, is set to be razed after the necessary permits are obtained, its owners said.

The rambling redbrick structure on Division Street downtown suffered extensive damage in a November 2020 fire. The building housed a hotel and several popular restaurants as well as a gift shop and a women's boutique.

In a news release, its owners pledged to involve the community in decisions about what will be built on the site.

They're seeking "to counter the narrative by some that the owners are not committed to historic preservation or the Northfield community," said Brett Nystrom, an officer of Rebound Partners. "No one was more heartbroken by the loss of the venerable structure than the owners, managers and staff of the Archer House River Inn."

The owners "are committed to both honoring the past and ensuring what comes next serves to strengthen downtown Northfield and the community for generations to come," Nystrom said.

"To that end, Rebound Partners will be forming a task force of community stakeholders to examine community needs, design elements and the uses of the new Archer House site development."

Assuming permits are granted, the demolition and removal of the structure should take place by the end of the year, he said.

JOHN REINAN

Worthington

Mayor is impatient with theater progress

A new movie theater in Worthington has been delayed, and the mayor, for one, is getting impatient with the lack of progress.

At a City Council meeting last week, Mayor Mike Kuhle expressed frustration as he quizzed Kevin Donovan, representing the group leasing the theater from the city.

The city in 2019 committed more than $3 million to build a five-screen theater, which it is leasing to the Movie Guy Inc. Called the New Grand Theater, it's intended as an amenity for local residents as well as an economic draw to bring in visitors from surrounding areas.

The theater was originally slated to open last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to that. But the pandemic is still wreaking havoc with plans, Donovan explained, as suppliers are running behind in filling orders for items such as seats, curtains and other fixtures. The new target date for opening is early November.

"We need to get this thing open," Kuhle said. "The city of Worthington, residents of Worthington, have over $3 million invested in this facility."

"We're just as anxious as the city is," Donovan replied.

