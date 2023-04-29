Zoozee, an 11-month-old red panda born at the Kansas City Zoo, has arrived at the Lake Superior Zoo.

She's living in the zoo's animal care center until her quarantine period ends and is expected to be in her newly constructed habitat outside in early May.

Red pandas, which eat mostly bamboo, are native to high altitude and temperate forests in the Himalayas. They take well to harsh climates like Duluth's, zoo officials said in a news release.

Zoozee is the only red panda in Minnesota. The zoo expects to add a male red panda later this year to be her mate. The animal is considered critically endangered.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

GLENWOOD

Legislator proposes renaming overpass for slain officer

The Minnesota Senate this week adopted an amendment to the transportation budget bill to honor slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen by renaming a Glenwood overpass.

Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, brought forth the amendment to memorialize Owen, who was fatally shot April 15 while answering a domestic call in Cyrus, Minn.

If the amendment is approved, two signs would be erected on the overpass on Hwy. 29 and the intersection of Hwy. 55, according to Westrom.

JENNY BERG

RED WING

Red Wing Shoe fined $30K for air quality violations

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has fined Red Wing Shoes $30,000 after an investigation found the company failed to keep proper records on air quality issues.

State officials said in a release the company's facility in Red Wing didn't properly calculate emissions for hazardous air pollutants, inspect or conduct annual maintenance for pollution control equipment in a timely manner, and submit federal reporting (and fully report) all affected records from a 2020 cyber attack.

Aside from the fine, Red Wing Shoes had to submit detailed plans on fixing its record keeping, maintenance and air quality reporting.

TREY MEWES

CENTRAL MINNESOTA

DNR sets spring burning restrictions

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this week will begin restrictions on open burning due to increased wildfire risk with upcoming warm weather and dry conditions in central Minnesota.

The restrictions will begin on Monday, May 1, in the following counties: Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Washington.

Restrictions will begin May 3 in the following counties: Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright.

Permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties won't be granted until restrictions are lifted.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.

REID FORGRAVE