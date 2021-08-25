DULUTH – More than 34 square miles of northern Minnesota forest have been set ablaze by the Greenwood fire, officials said Wednesday, but hope is on the horizon as more favorable weather has slowed the fire's growth.

"In the near term it looks like we've got really good weather that will allow these firefighters to really make some progress," said Clark McCreedy, public information officer for the interagency team managing the state's largest wildfire, which is burning about 30 miles north of Two Harbors in the Superior National Forest. "They're planning to hit it hard today."

Cloud cover, moderate winds and cooler temperatures will help the 429 personnel fighting the fire, and rain is likely over the next few days. The fire continues to hold on the south side of Hwy. 1, which ground crews will look to maintain as a containment line today.

Hundreds have been evacuated, and damage to property may become more clear today after crews cleared roads around the McDougal Lake area, McCreedy said. Those who have been evacuated or who need resources can call Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449.

The fire's size was estimated at 21,720 acres Wednesday, a 2,000-acre increase from Tuesday that was largely due to more complete overnight mapping.

Crews hope to have the fire contained by Wednesday next week.

Flames rose as part of a defensive burn-out operation on the Greenwood fire in the Superior National Forest on Aug. 22.

"We're always at the mercy of the weather — that said the weather is doing us a favor over the next two to three days, so we're looking to make some progress," McCreedy said.

Intense drought conditions have caused a number of other fires to spark in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, but many will burn as firefighting efforts are focused on the Greenwood blaze.

The Superior National Forest has closed its land and roads around the upper 20 miles of the Gunflint Trail — between Poplar Lake and the Trails End Campground — "due to fires in the vicinity and limited availability of firefighting resources." The closure is through Tuesday and affects the same area the Cook County Sheriff's Office has placed under pre-evacuation notice. There were no mandatory evacuations in Cook County as of Wednesday morning.

The Gunflint Trail itself and private land and resorts remain open.

"With continued fires and a shortage of firefighting resources, these closures allow firefighters to focus on existing fires or new starts without the concern for public safety," the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday.

The 1,500-acre John Ek fire and the 50-acre Whelp fire continue to show "moderate fire activity," and to date no firefighters have been sent due to "difficult access, limited aircraft resources, and safety concerns," officials said.

Crews may be inserted into the Whelp fire, five miles northwest of Sawbill Lake, in the coming days. Suppression plans are still in the works for the John Ek fire, which is burning between John Ek Lake and Elton Lake.

On Isle Royale, 35 miles east of Grand Portage, Minn. in Lake Superior, fire crews have been able to get 15% containment on the 200-acre Horne fire, the National Park Service said Tuesday. The fire, which started Aug. 10 after a lightning strike, has prompted a number of closures on the island.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496