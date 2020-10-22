“I’m voting.” It’s a simple yet effective declaration that’s now on more than 40,000 buttons and stickers available at more than 50 businesses and arts venues in Minnesota.

Turn Up the Turnout, a nonpartisan voter turnout initiative, enlisted 22 artists, including 17 who are BIPOC or LGBTQ+, to design the buttons and stickers. Each artist received a $250 stipend.

Committee member Anne Labovitz said that Turn Up the Turnout wanted to have a big event, but that wasn’t possible because of COVID-19. Instead, the group opted to focus on buttons, stickers and social media. People can pick up free buttons at the Weisman Art Museum along with dozens of stores, galleries and restaurants in the Twin Cities, Duluth and elsewhere around the state.

To find locations, visit thecreativesconnector.com. There is also a short video about the project on view at the Weisman.

“The buttons and stickers are more accessible to young people,” said Labovitz. “The pins are a little more trendy for a younger person, like Instagram posting.”

She acknowledged that the initiative wasn’t specifically targeting young people exclusively, but definitely made sense for them. In Minnesota, voter registration for this election cycle is up 12% for youths ages 18-24.

Visit @turnuptheturnout on Instagram to grab free filters created by REM5, a virtual reality lab in Minneapolis. Voters can also snap a selfie with the button or sticker and tag it on social media with #turnuptheturnout to be entered to win a Visa gift card worth $500. Entries accepted through Nov. 1.