Friday marks the first day of early voting in Minnesota. Hundreds of city council and school board seats are on ballots across the state, as are a slew of funding measures.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Every seat on the Minneapolis City Council is up for grabs this year, as are three seats on the Anoka-Hennepin school board, which oversees the state's largest school district. More than 30 school districts will ask voters for millions to pay for everything from major construction projects to technology and upgrades, according to a tally by the Minnesota School Boards Association.

Osseo Area Schools will place the largest education-based measure on the ballot, asking voters for more than $223 million to build a new elementary school, add on to the district's high schools and pay for several other renovations across the district.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's website allows voters to look up sample ballots as well as find local polling places.

Hennepin County voters can cast their ballot in-person at the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services center at 9801 E. Hennepin Ave. That's also where county voters can drop off their ballots until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Ramsey County voters can visit the Ramsey County Elections building at 90 Plato Blvd. W. in St. Paul or various other community centers before Election Day.

In Anoka County, voters can go to the Anoka County Government Center at 2100 Third Ave., Suite 160, in Anoka. Community centers also dot the county, which voters can visit ahead of and on Election Day.

Dakota County voters may visit the Dakota County Administration Center at 1590 Hwy. 55 in Hastings, as well as several municipal facilities across the county.