Minneapolis Public Schools' officials on Tuesday acknowledged ongoing "technical difficulties with some systems," but didn't define the extent or cause of the issue.

But in an email to parents, leaders said the technology used for e-learning is still accessible. Students will have e-learning days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the predicted snowstorm.

The district did not provide any further information about the extent or cause of the technical difficulties. Because of the issues, parent-teacher conferences were canceled on Tuesday and staff was told not to report to work.

"To date, our investigation has not confirmed that employee personal information was compromised in any way," read an email to district employees on Monday evening. The email encouraged staff to change all passwords on online personal accounts "out of an abundance of caution."

Staff was first notified via email of a "system incident that has impacted many MPS systems," on Saturday afternoon.