Minneapolis Public Schools has canceled the parent-teacher conferences set for Tuesday after experiencing computer system issues.
The district "recently began experiencing technical difficulties with certain computer systems," officials said in an email to students' families. "We are working diligently with third-party IT specialists to investigate the source of this disruption, confirm its impact on our systems, and to restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible."
The conferences will be rescheduled, the district said in its email.
"We are working to minimize the disruption to classroom instruction," the email said.
