In opening bell ceremony, Minnesota CEOs take economy’s pulse

Minnesota CEOs crammed around the golden opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, not on Wall Street but rather in Medtronic’s Fridley campus, celebrating the state’s business wins and warning how fast they could evaporate.
Executives from Minnesota’s 17 Fortune 500 companies used the ceremony, where the Vikings’ mascot made a cameo, to advocate for pro-business taxation and regulation policies. Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha, who emceed the event, said “it doesn’t take long to see a state fall apart.”
“Innovation is where the world’s going. The U.S. leads in innovation,” Martha said in an interview. “Minnesota has a lot of it and we need to keep investing in that whole ecosystem that drives that innovation or we’re gonna get left behind.”
The ceremony, hosted by the Minnesota Business Partnership where Martha is chair, was part of a larger push to increase pro-business advocacy and visibility in Minnesota. Attendees dined on a breakfast of eggs, potatoes and bacon as CEOs shared their vision of Minnesota’s economy.
General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening said Minnesota businesses are unique when challenges arise: “We listen, and we adapt, and we participate.”
“We plant values, we build trust, we create shared stakes in the future,” Harmening said. “It’s why Minnesota’s headquarters economy continues to thrive.”
The Twin Cities beats all but two metro areas in the United States in Fortune 500 companies per capita, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Harmening said companies don’t just invest in office space when they choose Minnesota for their headquarters. They invest in neighborhoods, schools, parks and cultural institutions.