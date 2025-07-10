MN Fortune 500

In opening bell ceremony, Minnesota CEOs take economy’s pulse

Minnesota’s top CEOs opened the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, talking through the state’s successes and future opportunities.

By Victor Stefanescu

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 10:09PM
Geoff Martha, center, chairman and CEO of Medtronic, high-fived New York Stock Exchange president Lynn Martin, left, during the opening bell ceremony for the New York Stock Exchange held at Medtronic U.S. headquarters and hosted by the Minnesota Business Partnership. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota CEOs crammed around the golden opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, not on Wall Street but rather in Medtronic’s Fridley campus, celebrating the state’s business wins and warning how fast they could evaporate.

Executives from Minnesota’s 17 Fortune 500 companies used the ceremony, where the Vikings’ mascot made a cameo, to advocate for pro-business taxation and regulation policies. Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha, who emceed the event, said “it doesn’t take long to see a state fall apart.”

“Innovation is where the world’s going. The U.S. leads in innovation,” Martha said in an interview. “Minnesota has a lot of it and we need to keep investing in that whole ecosystem that drives that innovation or we’re gonna get left behind.”

The ceremony, hosted by the Minnesota Business Partnership where Martha is chair, was part of a larger push to increase pro-business advocacy and visibility in Minnesota. Attendees dined on a breakfast of eggs, potatoes and bacon as CEOs shared their vision of Minnesota’s economy.

The crowd, including many top Minnesota CEOs, claps for speakers leading up to the ringing of bell during the opening bell ceremony for the New York Stock Exchange held at Medtronic U.S. headquarters and hosted by the Minnesota Business Partnership. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening said Minnesota businesses are unique when challenges arise: “We listen, and we adapt, and we participate.”

“We plant values, we build trust, we create shared stakes in the future,” Harmening said. “It’s why Minnesota’s headquarters economy continues to thrive.”

The Twin Cities beats all but two metro areas in the United States in Fortune 500 companies per capita, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Harmening said companies don’t just invest in office space when they choose Minnesota for their headquarters. They invest in neighborhoods, schools, parks and cultural institutions.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, who grew up in rural Minnesota, said the state’s well-rounded environment attracts strong talent and makes it hard for people to leave.

“This is a space where leaders lean in and want to be a part,” Barry said.

Beth Wozniak, from right, chair & CEO of nVent, and Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy, speaks on a panel with Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange, after the opening bell ceremony for the New York Stock Exchange. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Martha said Minnesota can provide the spark for the creation of companies like Medtronic, which invented the first battery-powered pacemaker and used it at the University of Minnesota in the 1950s. He said Inspire Medical Systems, which created a device treating sleep apnea, used Minnesota talent to grow into a company worth billions. Its CEO previously worked for Medtronic.

“Talent’s a key piece,” Martha said. “But money matters too.”

Kurt Zellers, the CEO of the partnership, said regulations can force businesses to take months longer to build facilities these days. He said Minnesota’s tax rate is an obstacle.

“We don’t have to be at the bottom of the corporate tax bracket, but boy, we sure got to get out of the top five,” Zellers said.

U.S. Bancorp CEO Gunjan Kedia cautioned the crowd about taxes and regulatory processes, saying other HQ economies have “drained” their large companies. This occurred because “there comes a time when, if it is that difficult to open a new building or that difficult to start something new, you just say, ‘Maybe I go some place where it doesn’t take years to unravel the regulatory approval process,’” she said.

Minnesota Business Partnership president Kurt Zellers speaks after the opening bell ceremony for the New York Stock Exchange. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Zellers said the business partnership has advocated for a research and development tax credit that can be the “difference between life and death” for startups in the state: “Whether they survive, thrive, and then grow to a point where Medtronic or someone else wants to buy them.”

Medtronic’s corporate headquarters relocated to Ireland for tax purposes more than a decade ago, while the executives continued to run the medtech giant out of Fridley. The move prompted concern that Medtronic could shift its Minnesota workforce.

Since then, Martha said, Medtronic instead beat its commitment to add 1,000 jobs in the state.

“I think we resoundingly proved the skeptics wrong,” he said. “Our company is bigger now, investing more in research and development here in the Twin Cities and globally over the last 10 years,” Martha said.

Geoff Martha, right of bell, chairman and CEO of Medtronic, leads the group in a skol chant with Viktor the Viking, far right, after ringing the bell during the opening bell ceremony for the New York Stock Exchange held at Medtronic Headquarters and hosted by the Minnesota Business Partnership in Minneapolis. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

Victor Stefanescu

Reporter

Victor Stefanescu covers medical technology startups and large companies such as Medtronic for the business section. He reports on new inventions, patients’ experiences with medical devices and the businesses behind med-tech in Minnesota.

