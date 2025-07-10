Acrobatic high-divers plunge 70 feet into Duluth Harbor, set against backdrop of Tall Ships

Dana Kunze’s Water Show Productions created the diving tower for the event. The company’s namesake, who grew up in Minneapolis and claims to have dived from most bridges over the Mississippi River, holds several records in the sport. His dive from 172 feet remains the highest of high-dives and a video viewed millions of times on YouTube. Now in his 60s, he remains active in awe-inspiring feats and is featured on a recent episode of “David Blaine: Do Not Attempt,” where he helped the magician prepare to make his own mega leap.