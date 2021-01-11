Lt. Bob Kroll, the often incendiary president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, announced in a letter to members Monday that he is retiring at the end of the month.

Kroll said in the letter obtained by the Star Tribune, that he initially planned to retire in May, but "After reviewing the bigger picture, it is in my family's best interest for me to retire four months early."

Kroll represents the department's 800-plus rank-and file officers. His planned retirement comes nearly eight months after the death of George Floyd while detained by police led to civil unrest in Minneapolis that culminated with the siege and abandonment on the Third Police Precinct.

The riots led to widespread departures from the department as officers retired or sought disability claims for post-traumatic stress disorder. Weeks of protest also included calls for Kroll's resignation, including one outside his home in Hugo, where he lives with his wife, Liz Collin, a WCCO-TV anchor and reporter.

In the aftermath, Kroll blasted the city's handling of the riots in a letter to the rank-and-file, in which he told officers that they were being made "scapegoats" for the continued violence. He repeated the sentiments in Monday's letter.

"Most difficult for me as I made this decision, was to see how our noble profession has been demonized. The toughest part of the job was witnessing the scrutiny and criticism [we] as professionals have endured from those who do not walk in our shoes. Yet these people turned into self-proclaimed experts into every aspect of our line of work," he wrote. "The low point of my career has been watching this occur over the last three decades and how weak administrations pandered to armchair quarterbacks and didn't fight for hardworking public servants who wear the badge."

Kroll closed the letter commending officers for doing their jobs "under unimaginable circumstances and public shaming."

Although it makes no mention of recent events, Kroll's retirement announcement comes less than a week after a mob of pro-Donald Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in attempts to disrupt Congress' certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. Kroll was an outspoken Trump supporter. He appeared on stage with him at a Minneapolis campaign rally in late 2019.

Kroll joined the department in 1989 and was elected to his first two-year term as union president in 2015. He often clashed with chiefs and mayors alike, including current Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, who wrote on Twitter: "Good riddance."

Frey and Kroll bickered in public after Floyd's death, with the union boss saying the mayor and other government leaders in the state failed to "acknowledge the work of the MPD and "continually shift blame to it." Frey confirmed that the posting accurately reflects his sentiment toward Kroll.

The two clashed more than a year earlier over the now-banned "warrior-style" police training for Minneapolis officers. The training, which covers a range of issues, from "officer survival" and leadership to fitness and de-escalation, was designed to ensure that officers could "return home each day to their family regardless of the dangers that they may face and the ignorance of some politicians," the union has said in a statement defending the instruction.

Frey said that Kroll's departure will "create an opportunity for the incoming union leadership to improve its relationship" with City Hall and the top brass in the Police Department.

In a radio interview in August, Kroll said that public backlash had persuaded him to stay with the department, despite the fact that he reached retirement age.

"Now these people are causing me to stay, because I can't make it look like they're chasing me out. I've never backed away from a fight in my life," he said. "The same people who want me gone so bad, from the protesters to the mayor to the City Council to the governor, now they're getting me stuck here longer, so the joke's on you."

Staff writers Libor Jany and Paul Walsh contributed to this report.

Abby Simons • 612-673-4921