Attitudes toward Minneapolis Police Department and police union
Aug. 17, 2020 — 12:00am
Minnesota Poll results: Minneapolis Police Department and the police union
Star Tribune
August 16, 2020 — 1:24pm
The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minneapolis registered voters between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12. That sample included interviews with 525 self-identified white registered voters and 146 African-American registered voters. An additional 354 interviews were conducted Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 with African-American registered voters in Minneapolis, for a total of 500 interviews. This is commonly referred to as an “oversample,” and allows for an apples-to-apples comparison of the responses of white voters and Black voters.
Findings from questions about attitudes toward the Minneapolis Police Department and the police union are below. The margin of error for the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters is ± 3.5 percentage points. The margin of error for the sample of 500 African-American Minneapolis registered voters is no more than ± 4.5 percentage points. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted and a demographic breakdown of the respondents.
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the Minneapolis Police Department?
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
25%
66%
9%
Favorable
Unfavorable not
No opinion
TOTAL
25%
66%
9%
Male
26%
62%
12%
Female
24
69
7
White
25
68
7
Black
26
58
16
Other
23
66
11
18-34
15
80
5
35-49
19
72
9
50-64
31
56
13
65+
39
52
9
No college degree
27
63
10
College graduate
23
68
9
DFL/ Democrat
16
76
8
Republican
73
24
3
Independent/ other
28
57
15
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
26%
58%
16%
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
TOTAL
26%
58%
16%
Male
28%
53%
19%
Female
25
62
13
Under 50
21
64
15
50+
31
52
17
No college degree
27
57
16
College graduate
22
60
18
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo?
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
63%
15%
22%
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
TOTAL
63%
15%
22%
Male
63%
13%
24%
Female
62
17
21
White
67
13
20
Black
56
20
24
Other
52
19
29
18-34
40
30
30
35-49
52
17
31
50-64
78
9
13
65+
85
3
12
No college degree
59
17
24
College graduate
65
14
21
DFL/ Democrat
67
16
17
Republican
52
9
39
Independent/ other
57
17
26
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
56%
20%
24%
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
TOTAL
56%
20%
24%
Male
59%
15%
26%
Female
53
24
23
Under 50
43
27
30
50+
68
14
18
No college degree
56
20
24
College graduate
53
21
26
Do you think Minneapolis police officers should or should not be required to live in Minneapolis?
Should
Should not
Not sure
67%
23%
10%
Should
Should not
Not sure
TOTAL
67%
23%
10%
Male
62%
27%
11%
Female
72
18
10
White
64
25
11
Black
80
15
5
Other
63
21
16
18-34
69
25
6
35-49
65
24
11
50-64
69
22
9
65+
65
19
16
No college degree
65
24
11
College graduate
69
22
9
DFL/ Democrat
70
19
11
Republican
39
47
14
Independent/ other
70
22
8
Should
Should not
Not sure
80%
15%
5%
Should
Should not
Not sure
TOTAL
80%
15%
5%
Male
84%
10%
6%
Female
76
19
5
Under 50
78
18
4
50+
81
12
7
No college degree
79
15
6
College graduate
81
15
4
Regarding the disciplinary process for officers accused of misconduct, do you think the Minneapolis police union has too much influence, not enough influence, or the proper amount of influence?
Too much
Not enough
Proper amount
Not sure
78%
4%
13%
5%
Too much
Not enough
Proper amount
Not sure
TOTAL
78%
4%
13%
5%
Male
76%
3%
15%
6%
Female
81
4
11
4
White
84
1
13
2
Black
64
18
5
13
Other
75
0
22
3
18-34
75
6
12
7
35-49
83
2
11
4
50-64
81
3
13
3
65+
75
4
17
4
No college degree
77
5
13
5
College graduate
80
2
13
5
DFL/ Democrat
86
3
7
4
Republican
52
1
43
4
Independent/ other
72
5
15
8
Too much
Not enough
Proper amount
Not sure
64%
18%
5%
13%
Too much
Not enough
Proper amount
Not sure
TOTAL
64%
18%
5%
13%
Male
63
12
7
18
Female
64
23
4
9
Under 50
60
21
5
14
50+
67
15
6
12
No college degree
64
19
4
13
College graduate
63
12
10
15
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Aug. 10 to Aug. 12 with 800 Minneapolis registered voters. That sample included interviews with 525 self-identified white registered voters and 146 African-American registered voters. An additional 354 interviews were conducted Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 with African-American registered voters in Minneapolis, for a total of 500 interviews. This is commonly referred to as an “oversample,” and allows for an apples-to-apples comparison of the responses of white voters and Black voters. This poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected by computer from a phone-matched Minneapolis voter registration list that included both land line and cellphone numbers. For the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters, 29% of the interviews were conducted via land line and 71% via cellphone. For the sample of 500 African-American registered voters, 26% of the interviews were conducted via land line and 74% via cellphone.
The margin of sampling error for the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of sampling error for the sample of 500 African-American Minneapolis registered voters is no more than ± 4.5 percentage points. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents of the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters is 62% Democrats, 10% Republicans and 28% independents or other. The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents of the sample of 500 African-American Minneapolis registered voters is 63% Democrats, less than 1% Republicans and 37% independents or other.
The demographic profile of this poll of registered voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
