Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll lashed out at MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo in a radio interview Tuesday and called for him to step down for failing to challenge city officials and protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

Kroll said it was his job as head of the union representing roughly 800 rank-and-file cops to call out “bad leadership” by Arradondo, the latest sign of growing friction between the two leaders. Arradondo made national headlines a few weeks after Floyd’s death when he pulled out of contract negotiations with the union, saying he intended to be on the “right side of history.”

“I’ve always gotten along with our current chief, and until this happened, we did get along better than any other (past chief), but I’m going to call out failed leadership where it’s at, and that is the entire command staff,” said the fiery police lieutenant, who until recently had been publicly supportive of Arradondo. “How can you be a copper 30-plus years and give up your integrity and just go with what you know is absolutely wrong.”

Kroll’s comments came in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday on the “Queen and the Cop” program, broadcast on the Mix Radio Network, an online radio station that bills itself as “the only station in the world dedicated to First Responders,” according to its Facebook page.

Kroll argued that Arradondo should have pushed harder for more officers, in light of a recent wave of departures since Floyd’s death that Kroll says has left the department with fewer than 790 working cops amid rising crime.

“The Chief has said, we’re gonna be on the wrong side of history, and he’s gonna be on the right side of history. Hey, you’re the guy that a year ago asked the mayor for 400 more cops over a five-year period, and instead you’re getting a 200 officer reduction,” he said. “And your officers are in harm’s way more than ever, and you’re going to take that? No sir, you’re the one that needs to leave and you will be on the wrong side of history.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo

Dozens of officers have left the department over the past few months, and applied for jobs with law enforcement agencies in Washington County, Lino Lakes and Cloquet, according to Kroll.

A police spokesman declined comment and Kroll did not respond to an interview request.

The tension between the two leaders comes at a crucial time for the city’s beleaguered police force, which finds itself grappling with a state human rights investigation, mass departures and continued calls for its defunding, or even abolishment.

Many point to the politically-influential union as a significant roadblock to reforming the department. A recent Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 poll found that nearly of Minneapolitans believe the union has too much influence over the disciplining of officers accused of misconduct.

In the radio interview, Kroll also criticized protesters who gathered outside his home in Hugo over the weekend, demanding his removal and destroying effigies of Kroll and his wife, Liz Collin, WCCO-TV anchor and reporter.

“We’re losing control of civil behavior in society these days because of things like this,” said Kroll. He said that the protest had left his neighbors rattled, and suggested that they would arm themselves to drive away protesters in the future.

The outspoken union leader has been a regular target for police reformists, both for his unabashed defense of officers accused of misconduct and because critics believe he represents the kind of overzealous policing that has long plagued Black and brown communities.

In 2007, he was named in a racial discrimination lawsuit against the department brought by five black officers — including Arradondo — after Kroll reportedly called then-U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison a terrorist and made disparaging comments about a gay aide to former Mayor Rybak in front of several other high-ranking commanders. Both Kroll and Arradondo have since said they have settled their differences, but their relationship soured after the chief abruptly withdraw from labor negotiations earlier this summer.

However, negotiations between the city and the federation have continued without Arradondo.

Kroll, who first took over as union president in 2015, most recently drew the ire of activists and others, like Mayor Jacob Frey, when he joined President Donald Trump onstage at his rally at Target Center in October. After Floyd’s death, he sent a letter to his membership, blasting police brass, Frey and the Council for what he called the city’s lackluster response to the rioting that followed, writing that officers were being made “scapegoats” for the ensuing violence.

His backers say Kroll is being unfairly vilified for doing the fundamental job of a union leader: advocate for his membership.

He joined the department in 1989 and was elected to his first two-year term as union president in 2015, easily defeating longtime incumbent John Delmonico. Kroll, who easily won next election then ran unopposed last year, has signaled he intends to step down next spring after his latest 2-year term ends.

But in his interview Tuesday, he said that the recent public backlash had convinced him to stay with the department, despite the fact that he reached retirement age two weeks ago.

“Now these people are causing me to stay, because I can’t make it look like they’re chasing me out, I’ve never backed away from a fight in my life,” he said. “The same people who want me gone so bad, from the protesters to the mayor to the city council, to the governor, now they’re getting me stuck here longer, so the joke’s on you.”