Minneapolis police recovered 69 discharged shell casings from six different firearms at the scene of a chaotic Uptown shooting last month that sent bullets whizzing into nearby cars and apartments, causing extensive damage that displaced residents.

Forensic analysts have also linked shell casings from one of the guns to three previous shootings, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Friday.

The shootout occurred Sept. 10 at the makeshift memorial for a 21-year-old homicide victim, just two days after he was gunned down in the street. Family and friends had gathered there to honor the life of Vintrez Lamont Johnson, a young father and talented dancer.

Surveillance footage from a business on the 2900 block of Fremont Avenue S. shows a group of 10-15 people congregating near the memorial around 9 p.m., when a man standing on the sidewalk begins shooting — then flees.

A flurry of gunfire shattered nearby windows and sent bystanders running for cover on the busy Friday night. One round pierced a fire sprinkler in a vacant unit of the Uptown Lake Apartments, flooding 20 apartments. Dozens of tenants were forced out of their units until repairs could be made.

Two women sitting in a vehicle struck by gunfire reported being injured by broken glass. Preliminary information indicated at that shots were fired both from a vehicle and someone on foot, a police spokesman said.

Investigators later found an iPhone in the spot where the initial shooter was seen standing on surveillance video, court records show. The owner never came forward to claim it and detectives have since received a warrant to comb the phone for evidence.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, MPD added extra patrols in the area and vowed to work with other law enforcement agencies on focused enforcement details.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been made in the case — or Johnson's death.

His mother, Cynthia Johnson, told KSTP-TV that her son danced in music videos and his appearance in a recent video may have put a target on his back. She urged the shooter to come forward.

"Vintrez didn't deserve to die on this corner," she said. "Y'all chased him down."

Johnson, of Minneapolis, leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.