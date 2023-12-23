A former Minneapolis police officer is suing the city and Chief Brian O'Hara for defamation and wrongful termination after his separation from the department in 2022 left his reputation "in tatters," according to court documents.

Attorneys for Tyler Timberlake, who was hired away from a police department in Fairfax County, Va., say the public spectacle surrounding his firing has made it impossible for him to find work. They also say the city violated the Minnesota Whistleblower Act and the state's Government Data Practices Act for repeatedly and publicly saying he was under investigation.

"In short, O'Hara and the (Minneapolis Police Department) told the public exactly what Timberlake was accused of, and then terminated his employment," they wrote in the suit.

Timberlake was terminated in Minneapolis last July after reports surfaced of 2020 incident while he was an officer in Virginia, where he was accused of assaulting a Black man. A jury found him not guilty.

The episode sparked protests and criticism of O'Hara, who signed off on Timberlake's hiring even though he knew about the case.

Timberlake is now seeking back pay, for the termination to be scrubbed from his record, the ability to be reinstated to the force and at least $250,000 in damages.

Minneapolis police referred requests for comment to the city. Spokesman Casper Hill said the city attorney's office "is reviewing the complaint."

Timberlake's attorneys argue he was defamed by two press releases the city released in 2023 where O'Hara said he was ordering a full review of the police department's hiring processes. Those assessments, the suit maintains, imply that O'Hara didn't know about the Virginia incident and that it was "an error in the MPD's hiring process that led to Timberlake's hiring."

The suit also states that statements from O'Hara and the police department imply that Timberlake tried to conceal the incident in Virginia; Timberlake argues he was forthcoming about the case. Timberlake's attorneys say the city violated the Minnesota Whistleblower Act because he was fired after he flagged O'Hara's comments as defamatory to several city officials.

In their argument for wrongful termination, Timberlake's attorneys say O'Hara "made a clear and definite promise" that the Virginia incident would not affect his employment in Minneapolis.

"It was reasonably foreseeable to O'Hara and the City that Timberlake would rely on that promise in resigning from his civil service protected job with the (Fairfax County) PD and accepting employment with MPD," the suit states.