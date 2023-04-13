Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Minneapolis City Council was to expected to vote Thursday morning on police brutality settlements for a teenager and a woman who were pinned by Derek Chauvin in 2017, three years before the former officer murdered George Floyd.

The council was expected to discuss the proposed settlements in a closed session before a public vote.

The federal lawsuits faulted not just Chauvin but the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), saying it "encourages and enables racist, predatory police officers and unconstitutional force practices."

John Pope and Zoya Code filed their claims in June 2022 seeking unspecified damages for separate incidents. Chauvin has pleaded guilty to violating Pope's and Floyd's civil rights.

Chauvin's actions already have cost the city millions. In March 2021, the city settled a lawsuit with the Floyd family for $27 million. Also, many former police officers have left the department with payouts, citing PTSD from the unrest following Floyd's murder in May 2020.

In Pope's case, his attorney, Bob Bennett of Robins Kaplan in Minneapolis, said Chauvin used his "signature move," a dangerous knee-to-the-neck restraint, violating his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. Six other officers were also named for failing to aid Pope.

The video of the Pope incident also was expected to be released per order of Magistrate Judge Tony Leung.

Both the city and the officers fought to keep the video confidential. Leung declined, writing that "police use of force in America is an issue of significant national public interest, being perhaps one of few other issues that capture more of the public interest than the 2020 presidential election."

Leung said the video in Pope's case shows Chauvin using a knee to the upper back and neck of another human being, "a premonition of the same force later used" on Floyd.

Bennett also has said the video dispels the notion of "one bad apple" in the department as other officers stood by and didn't help Pope.

The lawsuit said a culture of racism and violence permeated the MPD for decades and that rather than discipline Chauvin for his treatment of Pope, the officer was "left free to prowl for more Black persons to subjugate and torture."

The second lawsuit was filed on behalf of Zoya Code, who was in her late 30s in 2017, when Chauvin knelt on her neck.

"I didn't know his name. All I knew was he was a police officer with Minneapolis Police Department," she said when the lawsuit was filed. "I didn't know what precinct he was at. All I knew was his face. [Chauvin] haunted me until I seen him on top of George."

Pope, now a bank supervisor and college student studying criminal justice, was 14 and in his bedroom when Chauvin assaulted him. It wasn't until after Floyd's death in May 2020 that he learned from a reporter that Chauvin was the same man who had restrained him.

On that night in 2017, Chauvin was acting as a field-training officer for officer Alexander Walls when the two responded to a domestic assault call at 8:45 p.m. to Pope's home on the 5700 block of Chicago Avenue S. Pope was there with his sister and his mother, Deanna Jenkins.

Upon arrival, the officers called in a "Code 4," meaning the situation was under control and no assistance was needed. But Jenkins, who was drunk, the lawsuit said, told Chauvin and Walls she wanted Pope and his sister arrested for using electricity to charge their phones.

She claimed Pope had grabbed her from behind, and with Chauvin watching, she filled out domestic assault paperwork. The officers then went to talk to Pope in his bedroom, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Chauvin struck Pope with a flashlight and held him down for 15 minutes while Pope was subdued, crying out that he couldn't breathe and his mother was asking Chauvin to get up.

At least eight officers, including Walls and five others named in the lawsuit, saw Chauvin kneeling on an unmoving Pope but did nothing to stop the restraint.

Pope was taken to the hospital for stitches and then the Juvenile Justice Center where he was charged with fifth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor, and obstructing the legal process, a gross misdemeanor. The charges were quickly dropped.