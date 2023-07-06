Just seven months after hiring him, Minneapolis has "separated" employment ties with Tyler Timberlake, an officer who was accused of assaulting an unarmed Black man three years ago when he worked for a police department in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Timberlake's last day of employment was Wednesday, according to Minneapolis spokesman Casper Hill, who would not say whether Timberlake was fired or quit the department. "The reasons employees separate from the City are not public under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act," he said.

Community activists called for Timberlake's firing earlier this year, after revelations that he'd been charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery for using the stun gun on the Mount Vernon man with no apparent provocation, in the days after George Floyd's murder. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said in a 2020 news conference that the use of force, which was captured on video, was "horrible" and "erodes the public's trust of police officers."

A Virginia jury ultimately found Timberlake not guilty of the charges. Fairfax County settled a lawsuit over the incident for $150,000.

Timberlake's employment, first reported by the Minnesota Reformer, prompted questions from police watchdogs on why Chief Brian O'Hara — who was appointed last year on the promise to remake the embattled Minneapolis Police Department — would sign off on the hire.

"How could this happen? What was the process? How could he slip through the process?" wrote Rev. Ian Bethel, who is co-chair of a faith-based Police Community Relations Council, in a letter to O'Hara in April. "Tyler Timberlake should not have been considered as a recruit given evidence available for all to see on the internet. He should not have a role in law enforcement at MPD or as a civilian at MPD. Terminate MPD's relationship with him immediately, period."

Police body-worn camera footage from June 5, 2020 shows Timberlake and other officers responding around 1:30 p.m. to report of a man who said he needed oxygen. The officers find Lamonta Gladney, a Black man, pacing in circles, responding incoherently to their questions. After another officer attempts to coax Gladney into an ambulance, Timberlake approaches, orders him to get down and then promptly shoots him with a stun gun. Gladney drops and writhes on the pavement, and Timberlake climbs on top of him. "Roll over," the officer commands, as he wrestles him on the street.

"Help! Help! No! No!" shouts Gladney, as Timberlake continues to discharge the stun gun into him.

O'Hara said he was" extremely concerned" after Timberlake's hiring was first reported and he vowed to conduct an internal investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with the Star Tribune for more updates.