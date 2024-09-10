Minneapolis neighbors attacked family homeless shelter residents, agency says

”The officers on the scene were dismissive of the victims, disrespectful to staff and guests, and provided comfort and reassurance to the assailants,” said the spokeswoman, Laura Vitelli. “No arrests were made despite clear camera footage identifying the assailants and staff willing to make statements. The neighbors were emboldened by the MPD’s lack of response and continued to threaten and harass families and staff through Thursday evening and Friday. When PSP tried to relocate one of the impacted families to a nearby hotel, the neighbors followed and harassed them.”