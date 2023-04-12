Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minneapolis glasses company Eyebobs announced Wednesday its sale to Cleveland private equity firm Blue Point Capital Partners.

The deal came just a week after Blue Point announced its investment into independent eyecare provider Europa Eyewear.

"We see tremendous opportunity for growth in the eyewear market and could not be more pleased to have Europa and eyebobs as part of our portfolio," Blue Point partner John LeMay said in a statement.

Eyebobs, founded in 2001, aims to provide stylish and affordable reading glasses, alternatives to cheap pharmacy readers and designer frames. It opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 2018 at the Mall of America.

"What we do and what we sell isn't necessarily a product, it's a lifestyle," said former Eyebobs vice president of sales and marketing Joe Prebich in a 2019 interview. "It's the idea that eyewear can change your life, and that this thing that you put on your face is an expression of how you feel and who you are."