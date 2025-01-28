Minneapolis city officials and Ilhan Omar stand up against Trump administration on immigration

Earlier Tuesday, the council passed a resolution supporting Omar’s Neighbors Not Enemies Act, which has little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Congress. She re-introduced the bill last week to repeal the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which Trump has vowed to invoke to “remove all known or suspected gang members, drug dealers, or cartel members from the United States.” During his inauguration, Trump specifically mentioned “foreign gangs and criminal networks” in “our cities and inner cities.” Deportations under that law don’t go through the nation’s severely backlogged court immigration system.