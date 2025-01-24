Organizations supporting immigrants living in the Twin Cities put out a plea Friday not to share unsubstantiated reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have begun making arrests locally.
Rumors of ICE activity in Twin Cities increase fear in community
Immigrant rights organizations asked people not to share unfounded reports of arrests, even as reports of agent sighting in various places spread on social media.
Postings widely shared online alleged that ICE agents outside United and Children’s Minnesota hospitals were checking identifications of all non-white people entering the facilities and had been spotted along Lake Street in south Minneapolis. Another posting Thursday on Reddit alleged agents were seen in undercover vehicles near I-35W and 36th Street.
“Lots of unverified rumors today,” the Minnesota Immigrants Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) said in an online Facebook post. “Don’t share unverified rumors.”
Nobody at either hospital commented on whether ICE activity has been spotted on or near their campuses. Calls and voicemails to ICE seeking comment went unreturned.
Members of the Minnesota Hospital Association say that, to this point, they have not had any notable change in interactions with Immigration and Custom Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection officials and cannot directly confirm these reports.
“Hospitals in Minnesota are aware of reports that immigration enforcement authorities may have stepped up activity near health care facilities in the Twin Cities this week,” the association said. “The policy of our members however, has not changed: Our hospitals treat the patients that seek their care.”
Whether true or not, the trail of postings and comments attached to them elevated fear and uncertainty already in the community after President Donald Trump this week signed an executive order to enact a sweeping immigration crackdown.
“These are frightening times for the community right now,” said Danielle Hendrickson with Mid-Minnesota Aid’s Immigration Law Project. “If people are concerned about their immigration status, consult with an immigration attorney. There is no time like the present to contact them.”
Hendrickson said her office has seen an increase in calls recently with people seeking advice and help. Immigrants who have status should carry their documents to prove their status. She reminded anybody, even those undocumented, who encounters an ICE agent to be truthful, but know they do have rights.
“You can remain silent. You can seek an attorney,” Hendrickson said. “You are entitled to your rights. Ask if you are being arrested. Ask to see the warrant.”
Groups such as Hendrickson’s stand at the ready to advocate for the immigrant community, she said. Anybody needing access to a free immigration attorney can turn to www.LawHelpMN.org, or pay for their own with a verified list at www.allalawyer.com. To avoid scams, “make sure it is a valid licensed immigration attorney,” she said.
ICE said it has made 538 arrests, and detained 373 undocumented immigrants in sanctuary cities across the country on Thursday. It was not clear if any were made in the Twin Cities.
Trump’s executive order now gives ICE agents authority to arrest migrants at hospitals. churches and schools.
“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” a statement from the Department of Homeland Security said.
in response, this week, Minneapolis Public Schools sent a letter to parents titled “Important Information for Your Family’s Safety and Well Being.”
In the letter obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune, the district told families to make and keep readily available a list of phone numbers of family, friends and organizations that can help. The letter also suggested keeping passports, medical records and birth certificates in a safe and accessible place and to devise a plan that includes a safe place to meet and ways to communicate if members become separated. The letter also advised parents to file a Delegation of Parental Authority document, which allows parents to designate somebody to take care of their children if they are unable.
“As part of our commitment to supporting our community, we want to ensure that every family is prepared for any unexpected situations,” the letter states. “We are here to support you.”
The City of Minneapolis has an ordinance prohibiting it from operating programs enforcing federal immigration laws, and says it will not participate in any raids.
“Minneapolis is a welcoming city, one that fosters inclusivity, respect and safety for all, regardless of immigration status,” a city newsletter emailed Thursday to subscribers. The letter also pointed immigrants to resources such as the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, the Volunteer Lawyers Network Family and Immigration Preparedness Resources and the city’s Office of Immigrant & Refugee Affairs webpage. “The City stands with and in support of its residents, including those born outside the U.S.”
MIRAC leaders said anybody hearing about local ICE activity should contact it or another immigrant rights organization.
“We’ll send someone trained out to verify what’s happening and share accurate, complete information.”
