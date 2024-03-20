The Minneapolis City Council might reconsider its controversial rideshare plan that has prompted Uber and Lyft to pull out.

The agenda for the council's Thursday meeting contains a "notice of intent to move reconsideration" of last week's vote to override the veto of Mayor Jacob Frey. The actual vote wouldn't happen until the council's following meeting on April 11.

The notice was brought by Council Member Andrea Jenkins, who expressed reservations about overriding Frey's veto but ultimately supported the override.

Much was unclear Wednesday morning — and the 13-member city council is often an incubator of procedural drama — but one scenario is this: One or more of the 10 council members who supported the override could have buyer's remorse and want to change their vote, or at least buy time to see if some agreement could be reached with state lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz, who are grappling with the issue themselves.

The override vote meant that a new ordinance setting minimum pay for drivers will move forward. It immediately prompted the two ride-hailing giants to announce they were ceasing operations in the city May 1, when the ordinance takes effect. Lyft announced it would pull out of the city, while Uber announced it would pull out of the entire Twin Cities metro.

Several supporters of the ordinance, who championed it as a victory for workers, had scoffed at the companies' threats to leave, but the companies seem to be making good on it. Both have told drivers and riders that they're leaving.

The fallout has been swift and fierce, with business groups, some in the public, and even Walz himself expressing frustration.