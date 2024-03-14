The Minneapolis City Council Thursday overrode the veto of Mayor Jacob Frey on a rideshare plan that threatens a showdown with Uber and Lyft over driver pay.

The ride-hailing giants have vowed to cease operations in Minneapolis — and possibly all of Minnesota — on May 1 when the ordinance, which sets minimums for how much drivers earn when giving rides, takes effect.

Thursday's vote means the ordinance will go into effect as is, unless the council decides to change it before then.

Here's a primer on what could happen next.

The council approved the plan last week with a veto-proof majority. Frey vetoed it the next day and called Thursday's special meeting to get the override vote taken care of quickly. If he were to be overridden, he argued, it was best for that to happen as soon as possible to give the city time to prepare.

Uber and Lyft are the only licensed rideshare companies in the city, although several entities — both local startup notions and existing companies — have said they'd be eager to fill the void. None have formally applied for a license.

Why is this happening?

For several years, an organized group of drivers have complained that Uber and Lyft have cut the share of fares they receive, to the point where some complain they can't make ends meet. Many were cab drivers before Uber entered the market a decade ago, leading to a massive shrinkage of the local taxi sector. The companies only recently started reporting profits, and critics have said their business model is dependent on exploiting drivers.

These organized drivers found allies among the more liberal members of the city council, as well as state Legislature. New minimum standards were approved last year in Minneapolis and the state Capitol, but Frey and Gov. Tim Walz each vetoed them. In Minneapolis, the political make-up of the council changed in November's election.

Supporters on the council said their goal was for drivers to earn the equivalent of the city's $15.57 hourly minimum wage. However, a state-commissioned study, released a day after their vote, concluded that drivers could be paid far less than the Minneapolis plan to earn the minimum wage equivalent — even with benefits like health insurance and paid time off.

Here are some numbers:

The Department of Labor and Industry study — billed as the largest rideshare driver compensation study ever commissioned — suggested that drivers could be paid 89 cents per mile and nearly 49 cents per minute to reach minimum wage equivalency for rides across the metro. A minimum of $1.21 per mile and 49 cents per minute for such rides would afford drivers a suite of benefits, including paid leave, health insurance and retirement savings.

By contrast, the plan approved by the City Council guarantees a floor of $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute. The driver of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle would get $1.81 per mile. Frey had pushed for a minimum payment of $1.20 per mile and 35 cents per minute. The approved plan includes additional provisions, including a $5 minimum payment for any ride, annual increases for drivers and restrictions on how money can be deducted from drivers' wages.

What do drivers say?

With more than 7,000 active Uber drivers in the state, it's impossible to know where they all stand. There are clearly a range of views.

A vocal coalition of between scores and hundreds of drivers, perhaps thousands, has supported the plan approved by the council. A different group has pushed for compromise, and on Thursday morning that group called for the council to lower their minimums to $1.30 per mile and $0.35 per minute.

More than 300 Lyft drivers signed a company petition last week opposing the council's plan. Some individual drivers have testified publicly or told the Star Tribune that they're fine with the current state of affairs.

How they voted

Voting in favor of the override were Council President Elliott Payne, Vice President Aisha Chughtai and Members Robin Wonsley, Jeremiah Ellison, Jamal Osman, Katie Cashman, Andrea Jenkins, Jason Chavez, Emily Koski and Aurin Chowdhury.

Voting against were Council Members Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, and Linea Palmisano.

That's the same breakdown as last week's original vote, except for Koski, who originally voted against the ordinance.