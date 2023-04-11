Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Flowering crabapple trees overlooking a 10-acre pond. A towering Northern Catalpa with heart-shaped leaves and fragrant, white flowers. Massive oaks and drooping willows.

Sound like a park? A city garden? The manicured grounds of an exurban campus? Nope. It's a cemetery. Lakewood Cemetery, to be exact.

Lakewood is known for its sprawling 250-acre grounds and architectural treasures, but it has also gained a reputation for its landscaping.

Now, the careful curation and care of its more than 4,000 trees, shrubs and specialty plants have put the south Minneapolis cemetery on the global map. A top international industry standards group, ArbNet's Arboretum Accreditation Program, recently gave Lakewood Level 2 accreditation. The Chain of Lakes landmark was cited for its top-notch maintenance, which focuses on combatting climate change and tree diseases, and educational programs include birding and tree tours as well as cultural events.

The accolade makes Lakewood one of only two in the state that are accredited by the group. Only the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska at Level 4 ranks higher. Globally, there are 597 ArbNet-accredited arboretums across 39 countries.

"Nature is and always has been an absolutely integral part of the Lakewood experience," Lakewood President Chris Makowske said in a news release. "Our green spaces impart a sense of peace and calm. ... Becoming an accredited Arboretum validates this important aspect of our historic legacy and future vision."

The cemetery, founded in 1871, has an estimated 10,000 visitors annually. The grounds — including 9 miles of roadways and a pond — are open to the public. Lakewood is trying to get out the word about that, said spokesperson Katie Welch Len.

"People think you have to have someone buried there and not many people know it is open to the public," said she said. It's already a destination for bird watchers and tree lovers and became popular with walkers during the pandemic.

Programming and planting continue to expand, including the addition of 15 different species of trees this past year. Construction of a welcome center is in the works that will include garden scapes.

To celebrate its most recent accolade, Lakewood is throwing a "Sundays at Lakewood" event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 (to coincide with National Arbor Day on April 28). The free, tree-themed event will include a guided tree tour, free seedlings and tying ribbons to the Living Memory Tree.

Staff writer Nancy Ngo contributed to this report.