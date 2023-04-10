Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

There's no better feeling than the sun warming your face after a long winter. For the first time since late November, the temperatures are finally above 60 degrees. It's one of the unofficial "first nice days," and if you're looking for a way to take advantage of your newly boosted serotonin levels, here are some outside activities to get you out of hibernation mode:

Usher in patio season

Restaurants and cafes are just as eager for patio season as we are. Eat Street Crossing in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood is the new kid on the block — and one of the season's most anticipated patios. The casual nature of the food hall makes for a laid-back, sun-soaked afternoon, and the bar's creative cocktails (or a bottle of $25 wine) are within easy reach.

If you haven't enjoyed the urban magic that is Guacaya Bistreaux's North Loop patio, put it on your short list. Sip a tropical negroni and marvel at both the people watching and how the restaurant and its menu continue to evolve.

But we can't talk about patio season without mentioning W.A. Frost and Co. in St. Paul: It's a classic for a reason. If rooftops are more your scene, the Hewing, with its skyline views, is now open, and we can't wait to experience Blondette in all its open-air glory. But wherever you go, be sure to check hours and remember to bring your patience (along with an extra sweater) as restaurants continue to staff up.

We’re all looking forward to warmer days and greener patios.

Soak up a brewery

Breweries are always in season, but both beer and the brewery experience hit differently when we can move outside. The sprawling Surly Brewing complex in Minneapolis' Prospect Park has room for you and all your friends, plus a tap list that will quench all thirsty palates. (For non-beer drinkers, Surly is next door to O'Shaughnessy Distilling, which has its own stunning outdoor space.)

Sunshine and climbing temps have us longing to be listening to music on the water, and Pryes Brewing, along the Mississippi River, has us covered. Well, that and the upcoming Pryes Paradise music festival and their wood-fired pizzas.

If the thought of beer on a warm day isn't enough, Bauhaus Brew Labs' expansive outdoor area has added draw of being home to Animales Barbeque Co.

Still a little cold for you to embrace the outdoors? St. Paul Brewing and its strategically placed fire pits are your answer. Located in the old Hamm's Brewery, you can surround yourself with warmth, food (there's a new menu) and history. We'll drink to that.

A view at dusk of Lakewood Cemetery’s Jo Pond.

Walk it off

Who doesn't want to go for a nice long walk? But unless you want to haul out your mud boots, it'd be wise to head to a paved trail. Some are fairly snow-free. Of course, the sidewalks around any of our many lakes (and especially the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes) are likely to be crowded. So, consider walking the 9 miles of roadways in Minneapolis' Lakewood Cemetery. You're welcome to stroll the clear, curving roads, take in Jo Pond and stop at the graves of some the area's best-known deceased citizens — from Hubert Humphrey to Tiny Tim. The gates are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No dogs allowed. And please be respectful and give graveside services a wide berth.

Across the river, the Highland Bridge parks on the former Ford site aren't all completed, but what's there is worth a walk.

Minnehaha Falls puts on a good show early in the season.

Watch a waterfall

What used to be called Mud Season in Minnesota has been rebranded as Waterfall Season. Given the rapid snow melt, waterfalls around the metro area should be putting on a good show. Head to Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis, which boasts a 53-foot-drop in limestone bluffs, or the Stone Arch Bridge, which offers a stellar view of St. Anthony Falls. Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul also is a beauty, but it's located in the Mississippi River bottoms, so may be icy or muddy.

Early season baseball is something to savor; the Twins drew a crowd on opening day.

Root for the home team

There's a lot to love about early season baseball, when anything is possible. A World Series berth is within reach, players are (usually) healthy and the crowds are manageable. At Target Field, there are new foods to try, the addition of a pitch clock to debate and new technology to make it easier on fans (think AI security checks). Plus, stealing away for a day game feels both luxurious and forbidden. You'll have plenty of chances this summer, but why wait? The Twins are in town through Wednesday (and back again on April 21 for an extended homestand); get tickets here.

Don't forget about the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field. Think of the scene as a quirky little brother who is serious about baseball, but also likes to have fun. (The team is the top Twins affiliate, so you could see some of the players across the river, too.) The Saints are back in town April 18, and not only do they have ball pigs, but they have dog days when $20 secures an outfield reserved seat for you and your dog. Find more information and tickets here.