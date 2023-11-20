A driver was killed and two children and a woman with him were injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Anoka County this past week, officials said.
The collision occurred in the 22700 block of NW. Jarvis Street in Nowthen around 8 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the pickup, who was hauling an unspecified type of equipment at the time, was not hurt, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Officials have yet to release the identities of the occupants in either vehicle or the conditions of those who initially survived. Nor have they explained the circumstances surrounding the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Two motorists killed in head-on crash near Hutchinson this weekend
Killed were Chad M. Guzinski of Carver County and Thomas F. Burns of South Dakota. Two passengers suffered life-threatening injuries.
North Metro
Minivan driver killed, 2 children and woman with him injured in Anoka County crash
The driver of second vehicle was not hurt in Friday night collision, the Sheriff's Office said.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis man identified as pedestrian struck by pickup truck driver and killed in Fridley
The crash occurred after dark at an intersection along Hwy. 47 this past week.
Local
Mpls. Public Schools may announce next superintendent as early as Dec. 1
Rochelle Cox has led the state's fourth-largest district on an interim basis since Ed Graff stepped down last year.
West Metro
Fire, smoke plume at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport parking garage quickly doused
A vehicle fire caused black smoke to billow from a parking ramp at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Sunday.