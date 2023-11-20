A driver was killed and two children and a woman with him were injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Anoka County this past week, officials said.

The collision occurred in the 22700 block of NW. Jarvis Street in Nowthen around 8 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the pickup, who was hauling an unspecified type of equipment at the time, was not hurt, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the occupants in either vehicle or the conditions of those who initially survived. Nor have they explained the circumstances surrounding the crash.