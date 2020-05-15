A man was fatally stabbed early Friday at a home in Chisago County and the suspect left the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Joywood Avenue in Sunrise Township about 2:20 a.m. on a report that one man had stabbed another man, said Capt. Derek Anklan of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and North Branch police officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. Air care was dispatched, but the victim died before the helicopter arrived, Anklan said.

The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived and has not been caught.

Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect has been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the sheriff’s office remained on the scene to investigate.