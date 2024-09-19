Neal: Veeck’s next chapter has taken him across the Atlantic to a new sport

Why Larne? Why not Larne? Veeck began his career with the Saints in 1993 in fear of the unknown, but his promotional brilliance led to busy summer nights at Midway Stadium, then CHS Field. He moved on from the Saints last season but, by the end of the year, Veeck, along with business partner Tom Whaley and Veeck’s son, William “Night Train” Veeck, purchased 25% of Larne FC, a soccer, er, football team that plays in the Northern Ireland Football League Premiership. Will Veeck have a pig bring out the ball before opening kickoff? Perhaps that should be left for Saints games. After all, he knows nothing about soccer.