First baseman Miguel Sano is the other Twins player who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the club revealed Saturday.

Sano consented to having his name released.

The former All-Star tested positive during the intake testing phase as players reported to Target Field to the start of training camp. He now will have to test negative twice before he's cleared to join his teammates in activities.

He joins Willians Astudillo as the two Twins major league players — and part of 31 players leaguewide — who tested positive for the virus.

The 27-year-old Sano had 34 home runs in 105 games last year and is moving from third base to first to make room for free agent signing Josh Donaldson.

Two Twins who are part of the team's 59-man training camp pool, infielder Nick Gordon and righthander Edwar Colina, tested positive while they were at their respective homes.

As for the rest of the organization, Twins players and staff, roughly 130 people in all, will undergo another round of testing starting Monday.

Colina, a Venezuelan righthander who reached Class AAA last season, has already tested negative once, and could join the team by early next week once he is cleared. Colina was infected while living at the team's Fort Myers minor league academy, where he stayed during the virus-caused delay to the season.

Gordon, an infielder and former first-round draft pick, is also quarantined at home in Florida.

Seven other Twins minor league players not on the training camp roster have also tested positive in the past couple of weeks, the team said, most of them also in Fort Myers. The Twins' spring headquarters, like all 30 major league training camp sites, were closed for a few days last week for extensive cleaning and decontamination.

Major League Baseball announced 38 positive tests across 19 teams throughout the league Friday, out of 3,185 total samples. Of those, 31 are players and seven are staff members. Not all teams had completed their testing.

The 31 positive player tests did not include players such as Gordon and Colina who tested positive elsewhere.