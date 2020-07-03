Willians Astudillo and another Twins player tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Minnesota for the start of training camp, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Friday. In addition, he identified minor leaguers Nick Gordon and Edwar Colina as players who tested positive while at their homes.

All four players were missing on the first day of workouts at Target Field.

In addition, Byron Buxton and Cody Shashak have been excused from the first couple of days of workouts due to the birth of their children. Stashak's wife Taylor gave birth recently, and Buxton's wife Lindsey is due at any time. Both players will rejoin the team soon, Falvey said.

Astudillo is asymptomatic, Falvey said, and will quarantine for the next several days until he can pass two consecutive COVID-19 tests. Falvey declined to identify the other player who tested positive, but his test also occurred upon arrival in Minneapolis.

Colina, a Venezuelan righthander who reached Class AAA last season, has already tested negative once, and could join the team by early next week once he is cleared. Colina was infected at the team's Fort Myers minor league academy, where he was staying during the virus-caused delay to the season, along with two other unidentified prospects who are not on the training camp roster, Falvey said.

Gordon, an infielder and former first-round draft pick, is also quarantined at his home in Florida.

MLB announced 38 positive tests for 3,185 total samples, which is 1.2 percent. Of those 38, 31 are players and seven are staff members. Nineteen of the 30 teams had positive tests.