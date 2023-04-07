Second Frozen Four semifinal recap
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Jacob Quillan, Quinnipiac: The sophomore center scored two goals and assisted on another.
2. Sam Lipkin, Quinnipiac: The freshman left winger scored the goal that put the Bobcats up for good and added an assist.
3. Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac: The sophomore goalie made 29 saves.
By the numbers
3 Quinnipiac will play in its third NCAA final. The Bobcats lost to Yale in 2013 and North Dakota in 2016.
13-7 Faceoff record for Michigan freshman center Adam Fantilli.
2 Assists for Qunnipiac's Collin Graf, giving the Lipkin-Quillan-Graf line seven points.
