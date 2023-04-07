Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Second Frozen Four semifinal recap

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Jacob Quillan, Quinnipiac: The sophomore center scored two goals and assisted on another.

2. Sam Lipkin, Quinnipiac: The freshman left winger scored the goal that put the Bobcats up for good and added an assist.

3. Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac: The sophomore goalie made 29 saves.

By the numbers

3 Quinnipiac will play in its third NCAA final. The Bobcats lost to Yale in 2013 and North Dakota in 2016.

13-7 Faceoff record for Michigan freshman center Adam Fantilli.

2 Assists for Qunnipiac's Collin Graf, giving the Lipkin-Quillan-Graf line seven points.