The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference plans to postpone competition in several fall sports until the spring, sources told the Star Tribune on Friday.

Some coaches and athletes have been told that football, volleyball and soccer are among the sports that will switch from this fall to the spring if the NCAA and public health officials allow it. Golf and tennis are likely to be played this fall.

MIAC Commissioner Dan McKane did not confirm the changes. He said via e-mail Friday that the league is "working through all details'' of a fall sports plan and will announce its decision Tuesday afternoon.

Several Division III leagues have announced the postponement or cancellation of fall sports in recent weeks as COVID-19 continues to spread. Last Tuesday, the NCAA Division III Management Council recommended the cancellation of all fall sports championships. The NCAA's Board of Governors met Friday to consider that recommendation in all divisions, but it put off that decision until next month.

Last week, the MIAC canceled nonconference competition in fall sports. Carleton, one league member, announced July 10 it would cancel all fall sports. Carleton also is postponing competition in winter and spring sports until after the fall academic term.

The D-3 Management Council approved a proposal this week to allow schools and conferences to move or extend fall sports practices and competition into the spring.

Under the proposal, playing seasons would be defined by the number of days, not weeks, and those days would not have to be in consecutive weeks.

"Flexibility will be imperative,'' Management Council chair Heather Benning said in a statement. "These are unprecedented times."