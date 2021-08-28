ANDOVER

AUG. 15

Theft. A 2014 Can-Am Spyder was stolen from a driveway in the 3500 block of 134th Avenue NW. The keys had been left in the ignition.

COLUMBUS

AUG. 9

Warrant. Officers responded to a report of a male approaching an ambulance in the 9400 block of Lake Drive NE. and requesting his cast be removed. Officers discovered the 51-year-old man had warrants for his arrest. He was taken to the hospital to have his cast removed and then taken to jail.

EAST BETHEL

AUG. 19

Theft. A golf cart was stolen from Hidden Haven Golf Course, 20520 block of Polk Street NE.

EDINA

JULY 17

Weapon. A 37-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a pistol by a felon in the 7500 block of York Avenue S.

EXCELSIOR

JULY 19

Drunken driving. A 62-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving after she was stopped for a traffic violation on Mill Street.

JULY 21

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of an unconscious man in a vehicle on Water Street. The 30-year-old man was arrested for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

HUGO

JULY 18

Animal complaint. A low-flying hot air balloon reportedly dragged against the tops of trees near the hog pens of a farm in the 9000 block of 122nd Street, causing hogs to break out of their pens. Five 300-pound hogs escaped the property. Their owner told authorities they are docile and can be coaxed with corn feed.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 1-7

Vandalism. Cheese slices were stuck on the windshield of multiple vehicles in the 18000 block of Jurel Court. According to police reports, it was American cheese.

Burglary. Electronics, cash and clothing were stolen from a home in the 17000 block of North Creek Drive. Entry had been made through a window.

MAPLEWOOD

JULY 26

Theft. A 23-year-old man reported his fanny pack containing personal items including AirPod earphones was stolen by two males while he was playing basketball at Harvest Park, 2561 Barclay St. N. One of the suspects had dropped his driver's license at the park and returned while police were there investigating. He denied taking the fanny pack but agreed to a search of his vehicle. The AirPods were located during the search. The complainant did not want to pursue charges.

NEW BRIGHTON

JULY 26

Assault. Police responding to a report of soccer players fighting in the 2700 block of 5th Street NW. arrested a 30-year-old man for fifth-degree assault.

PRIOR LAKE

JULY 26

Drugs. A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of heroin at Mystic Lake Casino.

RICHFIELD

AUG. 8

Assault. Officers responded to a fight in the 7200 block of Portland Avenue S. A 19-year-old man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

SHAKOPEE

JULY 24

Indecent exposure. A 21-year-old man was cited for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct at Canterbury Park.

JULY 30

Drugs. A 43-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic needles at Fuller Street and Levee Drive.

ST. ANTHONY

JULY 20

Theft. A resident in the 3400 block of Silver Lane reported that she had her outside water running and a delivery person drank from the hose. She wanted him charged with theft of water. The case was sent to investigations for review.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.