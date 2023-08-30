Comic-book themed fans on a stick have been a hot item at Metro Transit's State Fair booth. The agency gave away nearly its entire stash during the first few days of the fair.

The lightweight fans featuring the image of Metro Transit mascot Skip Traffic flexing his muscles with with the words "Get Your Transit Superpowers" are "cool and cute," said Jessica Cross, a Metro Transit market development specialist.

But the fans are part of a larger marketing campaign launched during the fair to advertise the many ways customers can access information they need to become skilled transit riders or ease the fears of hopping on a bus or train for the first time.

"Our goal of the campaign is to let people know there are tools available to them, to take away the confusion and uncertainties of riding transit so they can feel more comfortable about riding," said Ben Rajkowski, senior manager of the agency's Transit Information Center.

The Transit Information Center handled nearly 500,000 calls last year, but many people still don't know about newer features such as online chat and texting to get bus information.

Ms,Shatia Hamilton created the comic-strip panel displayed in transit agency's booth on the lower level of the State Fair Grandstand. Each panel tells a story about a bus rider with a question or problem. Mascot Skip Traffic comes to the rescue by pointing the rider to a tool such as texting or chatting, how to sign up to receive alerts, plan trips, access the NexTrip app for real-time prediction information or calling a Transit Information Center representative for help.

"They can become their own bus superheros," said Hamilton, who has been a Transit Information Center representative for 10 years.

Each of the panels will soon be displayed on buses, in bus shelters, at kiosks, on digital signs and at rail platforms. The panels also will promote a fairly new feature called Direct Response Interpretation Service, which provides callers with on-demand interpretations for customers who speak English, Spanish, Somali, Vietnamese, Russian, Karen or Hmong.

The push to promote the many ways to access transit information comes as Metro Transit is still recovering from the pandemic when ridership dipped sharply and routes were cut as the agency struggled to find enough drivers.

Ridership was up 20% from January through April compared with the same time period last year, totaling nearly 15 million rides on buses, rail, Metro Mobility and other shared-ride services, according to the Met Council. As riders return, the agency wants to make it as easy for them to find the information they need, Hamilton said.

"The younger population, they would rather text than talk," she said.

Metro Transit has used illustrations in past marketing campaigns, but the agency turned to comics this time to reach a wider audience.

"Comics appeal to a wide range of ages and demographics," Cross said. "We think it is attention grabbing."