Ridership on Metro Transit trains and buses rose by 17% in 2022 over the previous year, as passengers steadily returned to public transportation following steep declines experienced during the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the 42 million rides taken on Metro Transit last year still added up to little more than half the 78 million rides in 2019, the last year before the pandemic decimated transit ridership and changed commuter patterns, perhaps for good.

"The pandemic has been tough," said John Harper, manager of contracted Transit Services for the Metropolitan Council, which operates Metro Transit. "We took a hit on all modes of service."

Every type of transit, from Metro Mobility to light rail, saw increases in ridership last year. Two-thirds of Metro Transit ridership came from the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

And the way people use transit seems to have changed, with the busiest time being around 3 p.m. rather than later in the afternoon.

"The morning and afternoon peaks are no longer equal," said Eric Lind, Research and Analytics manager for Metro Transit.

The increase comes as the Met Council attempts to check safety issues throughout the system. The council recently adopted a plan to enhance safety aboard trains and buses.

Ridership on Metro Transit buses — the workhorse of the system — increased by 18% in 2022, a total of 27 million rides.

Within that category, bus rapid transit (BRT) lines recorded 3.4 million rides, an increase of 43%. That included rides on two relatively new bus lines: the Orange Line between downtown Minneapolis and Burnsville, and the D Line arterial BRT service between Brooklyn Center and the Mall of America — one of Metro Transit's busiest corridors.

Light-rail ridership on the Green and Blue lines came to about 12 million rides in 2022, an increase of 16%.

Services used by a relatively small passenger base saw the biggest increases in ridership last year. Rides on Northstar commuter rail between downtown Minneapolis and Big Lake increased by 53%, to 77,076 rides. Vanpool commuter service surged by 49% to 77,343 rides.

If rides on suburban express buses are included, a total of 45 million transit rides were taken in 2022 — an increase of 21%.

"Most of these services are very express-based and most took a significant hit, so we're now seeing a rebound," Harper said.

Meeting the need

Crime reports on Metro Transit increased by 54% in 2022 over the number in the previous year. That included hefty increases in narcotics and weapons complaints, up 182% and 145% respectively, and a 92% hike in liquor law violations.

State lawmakers have introduced bills that would use a multi-pronged approach to make passengers feel more comfortable. They include penalizing fare evasion with an administrative citation, akin to a parking ticket, rather than a misdemeanor, and permitting non-police officers to check fares and issue citations.

The first phase of the legislative safety program involves deploying social workers on the transit system over a three-month period to offer services to passengers in need of shelter or experiencing mental health and substance abuse issues, according to Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, a co-sponsor of the House bill.

"The transit system is a magnet for folks in need and we need to make sure we're meeting that need," he said at a meeting Friday exploring the proposed legislation.

One of the issues that could limit service in the future is the longstanding lack of bus drivers and light-rail operators.

Metro Transit Interim General Manager Lesley Kandaras said a hiring event this month that permitted job applicants to actually drive a bus drew 156 potential applicants — a good sign that more people may be interested in working for the transit agency.