MEGAN RYAN’S BIG TEN RANKINGS

1. No. 3 Ohio State 3-0

2. No. 10 Indiana 3-0

3. No. 23 Northwestern 3-0

4. Purdue 2-0

5. No. 13 Wisconsin 1-0

6. Maryland 2-1

7. Michigan 1-2

8. Iowa 1-2

9. Rutgers 1-2

10. Michigan State 1-2

11. Gophers 1-2

12. Nebraska 0-2

13. Penn State 0-3

14. Illinois 0-3

Comment: What a far fall for Penn State. The Nittany Lions finished second in the East division last season and started the year 8-0 before dropping to the Gophers and Ohio State. Now they’re winless through three games of a nine-game schedule, and the performances keep trending down, from a one-point overtime loss at Indiana to a 38-25 defeat against the Buckeyes to a 35-19 failure to Maryland.