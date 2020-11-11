Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is back with the team after testing positive for COVID-19, in time for Friday’s rivalry game against Iowa.

Rossi missed last week’s game at Illinois, quarantining at home but participating in team meetings virtually. In his absence, defensive backs/safeties coach Joe Harasymiak called the game, a 41-14 win for the Gophers and a much-improved defensive performance of only 287 allowed offensive yards as opposed to 675 from the previous game at Maryland.

Rossi said Wednesday he first tested positive for COVID-19 the Sunday after the Oct. 30 Maryland game. He immediately went home to isolate, comparing himself to a tiger in a cage with how restless he was to return. But the coach gave a lot of credit to the Big Ten’s daily testing protocol as well as the Gophers’ own standards to ensure his case didn’t multiply into a team epidemic.

“It was different,” Rossi said of his time away from the team. “I will leave it at that.”