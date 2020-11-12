WEEK 3 MVP CHRIS BERGIN, LB, NORTHWESTERN

The senior made 11 tackles, including 1½ for a loss, in his team’s 21-13 victory over Nebraska that he secured with a fourth-quarter interception at the 2-yard line. He also recorded two pass-breakups and has helped the defense not allow any second-half points this season.

GAMES TO WATCH WISCONSIN AT MICHIGAN

6:30 p.m., Saturday (Ch. 5)

The Badgers are finally back in action after sitting out the past two weeks of games dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. They looked great in the opener against Illinois, including new starting quarterback Graham Mertz. But the long layoff adds intrigue to this return.

NORTHWESTERN AT PURDUE

6:30 p.m., Saturday (BTN)

With Ohio State at Maryland canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests within the Terrapins’ program, this Wildcats-Boilermakers matchup is a great backup. Purdue took a break last week when it was supposed to play Wisconsin and is a still-undefeated challenger to surprisingly good Northwestern.