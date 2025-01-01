Medcalf: Why I’m choosing ‘you’ as my theme for 2025

My resolution for this year is a decision more than a benchmark or goal: I choose community over calories. Now, I’m prepared to get to the gym five times a week and drink as many protein shakes as I can stomach like so many of us. But as I age — a younger colleague once told me I’m just “seasoned,” not old — my ambitions are more subjective than the annual checklist of objectives that we’re often encouraged to create every year, all before we’re met with a series of statistics that imply the futility of those grandiose goals.