Medcalf: What’s the best way to give to Minnesotans asking for help?

“I want some of the messaging to be more that being in danger and being uncomfortable are different things and that’s your work to do,” she said. “Just because somebody’s asking [for money], doesn’t mean that you’re in danger. That might just make you uncomfortable. And that’s OK. But the safety element that I think about are the people who are doing the asking. They’re very vulnerable. Intersections are tough, and I worry about them, but I would never get in the way of somebody doing what they feel they need to do to get by. I think it’s important to empower everybody involved that, ‘Hey, you can make a decision for yourself. You can think about this. You can not think about it. You can engage with it or not.’ ”