Medcalf: Talk of Twin Cities restaurant closings hits home

The restaurant business has faced a complicated chapter since the pandemic, which altered consumer behavior and fueled a culture of folks who prefer a $10 delivery charge on a DoorDash and Uber Eats meal over a night on the town. With margins already narrow for the owners of these establishments, the fiscal turbulence of the last five years has created insurmountable challenges for some of them. Also, for some families, perhaps many, dining out is not financially feasible right now. That has to be acknowledged. I’m also in favor of fair wages for all employees and minimum wage laws have impacted labor costs, too. But too often the conversation about the restaurant business becomes political.