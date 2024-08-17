Masataka Yoshida homers and has 4 RBIs, Red Sox outlast Orioles 12-10

Red Sox: Boston activated 1B Triston Casas (rib strain) off the 60-day DL, hoping his return will provide some punch to the lineup. ''Hitting the ball out of the ballpark is important. That's what he brings to the equation,'' Cora said of Casas, who had six homers in 78 ABs before going on the IL on April 21. ... Boston also reinstated RH Cooper Criswell from the Covid-19 IL, optioned RH Chase Shugart to Triple-A Worcester and designated 1B/DH Dominic Smith (.237, 6 HRs, 34 RBIs in 83 games) for assignment. ... The Red Sox expect OF Tyler O'Neil (leg infection) back on Saturday, Cora said.