Barcelona's attack faces Inter defense in Champions League semifinals

The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 at 4:24PM

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona's high-scoring attack will face Inter Milan's stingy defense in the opening game of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Barcelona has the best attack in the competition with 37 goals scored, while the Italian visitors have allowed just five goals and kept a tournament-best eight clean sheets.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona is as confident as can be after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. That launched the La Liga leaders' bid to sweep a treble of titles in its first season under the German coach.

Inter, in contrast, arrives in Spain on a rare slump. Simone Inzaghi's side has lost three straight games without scoring a single goal for the first time in 13 years, surrendering its lead of Serie A and exiting the Italian Cup.

Raphinha and his 12 goals in the Champions League will lead Barcelona's attack along with playmaker Lamine Yamal and Pedri González in midfield. Barcelona's overall top scorer Robert Lewandowski is injured.

Inter has the doubt if striker Marcus Thuram can play after being sidelined during its losing streak with a left thigh injury.

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

JOSEPH WILSON

The Associated Press

