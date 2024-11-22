Mary Moriarty: Why I prioritized establishing a conviction integrity unit in Hennepin County

The Attorney General’s CRU has done, and continues to do, high-quality and essential work around the state in cases like that of Barrientos-Quintana. Given Hennepin County’s large size and the fact that it accounts for about a quarter of the state’s criminal convictions, however, it makes sense for the county to join the majority of large U.S. counties in establishing its own unit. Conducting this work within our office also makes sense because, in addition to having primary jurisdiction over cases in Hennepin County, our office has direct access to the files and evidence to facilitate case review, as well as relationships with the witness and victims involved.