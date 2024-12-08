Marrakech festival spotlights tensions animating Morocco's movie industry

In Morocco, foreign films with sex scenes can screen at the Marrakech Film Festival without issue, yet normally segments that contain kissing in films such as ''Titanic'' or ''Spiderman'' are censored on Moroccan television. Audiences can applaud a film about Iran's repression of nationwide protests in 2022. But Moroccan journalists and activists critical of the government continue to be sentenced to prison time, including as recently as last month. And Moroccan films like ''Cabo Negro'' may be shown, but homosexuality remains outlawed under Morocco's penal code.