UN agencies warn Israel plans for aid distribution endanger lives in Gaza

In its proposal, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund said that it would initially set up four distribution sites, each serving 300,000 people. That would cover about half of Gaza's population. The system would be scaled up to meet the needs of 2 million people. But the proposal doesn't give a time frame. It said that subcontractors would use armored vehicles to transport supplies from the Gaza border to distribution sites, where they would also provide security. The aim would be to avert criminal gangs and other armed groups, it said.