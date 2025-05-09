UN agencies warn Israel plans for aid distribution endanger lives in Gaza

GENEVA — International aid agencies warned on Friday that plans presented by Israel to control aid distribution in Gaza, including a U.S.-backed proposal, will only increase suffering and death in the devastated Palestinian territory, which has been under a total Israeli blockade for nearly 10 weeks.
They urged Israel to lift its ban on all food, medicine and other supplies entering Gaza, which has caused a surge of malnutrition and hunger among Palestinians as supplies rapidly dwindle.
''Humanitarian aid should never be used as a bargaining chip,'' UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said in Geneva.
The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said that a new system for delivering humanitarian aid and food to Gaza was being launched, with deliveries set to begin ''very soon.''
He said that details would be announced in the coming days. He depicted it as independent from Israel, which he said wouldn't be involved in distribution. He said that private companies would provide security, while Israel's military would secure the perimeters of aid areas from afar.
''I will be the first to admit it will not be perfect, especially in the early days,'' Huckabee said.
A new U.S.-backed group called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has put forward an aid distribution plan along the lines of Israel's demands, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. The group is made up of American security contractors, former government officials, ex-military officers and humanitarian officials.
It wasn't immediately clear if this was the plan that Huckabee was referring to. But aid workers have said the creation of the group does little to assuage their concerns.