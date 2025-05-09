What is the special tribunal for Ukraine that world leaders have backed?

KYIV, Ukraine — Some 40 world leaders announced their support Friday for the creation of a new international court to prosecute those most responsible for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The special tribunal aims to target senior Russian leaders for the ''crime of aggression," which underpins the countless war crimes Ukraine accuses Russian forces of committing since the start of the war in 2022.
Because Russia is not a member of the International Criminal Court, it cannot prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior leaders for starting the conflict. Ukrainian and European leaders came up with the special tribunal as an alternative way to hold Russian leaders to account.
The court will be formed following a joint agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe, the continent's top human rights organization.
What is the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine?
Since early in the conflict, Kyiv has been pushing for the creation of a special tribunal that goes beyond prosecuting war crimes that Ukraine alleged Russian forces committed — including bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape, taking hostages and torture. Russia denies those claims.
''If we want true justice, we should not look for excuses and should not refer to the shortcomings of the current international law but make bold decisions that will correct those shortcomings that unfortunately exist in international law,'' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to the Netherlands in 2023.
Similar special tribunals were established after World War II, the Balkan wars sparked by the disintegration of the former Yugoslavia and the 1994 Rwandan genocide.