Michael Rand is joined by Bally Sports North host and play-by-play voice Marney Gellner for a wide-ranging interview.

Gellner, who revealed earlier this year that she had breast cancer but is now cancer-free, talked about the struggle of dealing with that diagnosis and the good that she tried to create from it in her own life and for others. She also talked about her childhood dream of being a star on "Saturday Night Live," her North Dakota roots and her best memories of 20 years in the Twin Cities.

31:00: Rand finishes the show with a look at a curious bit of strategy in the Twins' 4-1 loss to the Giants and three Timberwolves connections to the Nuggets' four-game sweep of the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

