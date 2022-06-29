Police said Wednesday that they are trying to determine whether a 2-year-old boy who died in a two-vehicle collision last week in Maple Grove was in a car seat.

Razak R. Kallon, of Brooklyn Park, died early in the evening on June 23 at Maple Grove Hospital about 45 minutes after the collision in the 16000 block of County Road 81.

Razak's mother, 31-year-old Mary Dermane, was hospitalized with noncritical injuries. The other driver, 36-year-old David Merten, of Zimmerman, Minn., was uninjured.

Dermane was heading west on County Road 81 in a four-door vehicle and did not have the right of way when she turned left and was hit by Merten's full-size van, said Police Cmdr. Adam Lindquist.

Lindquist added that "the proper use of a car seat [for Razak] remains under investigation."