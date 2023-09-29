The 23-year-old Granite Falls man shot by officers in west central Minnesota this week was listed in critical condition Friday morning, according to a spokesperson at HCMC in Minneapolis.

Dylan McKaide Anderson-Butler, who was shot by a member of the Cooperative Enforcement Effort (CEE-VI) Drug Task Force, had been listed in stable condition immediately following the Wednesday shooting. He was wanted by the state Department of Corrections for alleged violations of his supervised release, officials said.

The CEE-VI task force attempted to apprehend Anderson-Butler on Wednesday while he was in a vehicle, but he fled on foot into the Granite Falls City Cemetery on SE. 35th Street. Chippewa County Sheriff Derek Olson said that Anderson-Butler, who had a weapon, refused to follow commands and was shot during his apprehension.

Emergency medical personnel tended to him before he was taken to HCMC.

Court records show Anderson-Butler was sentenced to just over five years in prison for felony drug charges in March 2020. A spokesperson with the state Department of Corrections said he has "extensive" past offenses related to drugs and was most recently released from prison to supervised release in July.

Olson said Friday that Anderson-Butler was picked up for a Corrections Department violation and served time in Chippewa County Jail from July 27 to Aug. 15. He said Anderson-Butler is a longtime resident of Granite Falls, but that the July arrest was made at a residence in Montevideo.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has begun an investigation and is expected to provide further details next week, a spokesperson said Friday.

The CEE-VI Drug Task Force covers the counties of Swift, Meeker, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Kandiyohi, and assists local police departments in the five-county area.