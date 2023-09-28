A drug task force officer in western Minnesota shot a man authorities described as a fugitive who refused to drop his weapon.

The encounter occurred about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday northeast of Granite Falls and ended with the man being taken by emergency responders to a Twin Cities hospital, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office did not disclose the man's identity or say why he was considered a fugitive.

According to Sheriff Derek Olson:

Personnel with the CEE-VI (Cooperative Enforcement Effort) Drug Task Force were attempting to apprehend the man, who was wanted by the state Department of Corrections, while he was in a vehicle, but he fled on foot into the Granite Falls City Cemetery on SE. 35th Street.

While possessing a weapon, the man "refused to follow commands," Olson said. "During the apprehension, a member of the task force shot the man."

Emergency medical services tended to the man before he was hospitalized in stable condition.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has begun an investigation and is expected to provided further details said.

The CEE-VI Drug Task Force consists of the counties of Swift, Meeker, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Kandiyohi, along with local police departments within the six-county area.